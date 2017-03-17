Bad Neighbors? Poland's Kaczynski Slams Berlin for Anti-Wasraw Policy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German policy is directed against the interests of Poland, Kaczynski said in an interview with Salon24 information portal published Thursday.

"[Poland's] relations with Germany should be similar to the policy of Germany toward us. This policy, from the historic policy to the energy policy, is directed against our interests. From this we must draw conclusions," Kaczynski said.

Kaczynski stressed that Poland and Germany should try to reach understanding and concord, but Poland must take a firm stance in order to achieve this.

Kaczynski added that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is very good at keeping friendly personal relations with other countries "in the absence of any real change."

Earlier this month, Germany did not support Poland’s nomination of Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, a member of the European Parliament, for the European Council presidency. Donald Tusk was reelected for this position, with Poland being the only country that voted against him.