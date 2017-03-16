France’s Macron Says Dutch Far-Right Defeat Gives Hope to Progressives

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French presidential contender Emmanuel Macron lauded on Thursday the electoral defeat of the Dutch far-right, which he said boosted European "progressives."

© AP Photo/ Patrick Post Ruling Dutch VVD Party Leading With Over 20% After 75% of Votes Counted

Geert Wilders’s Freedom Party won extra seats in Wednesday’s general election but came in second after the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy of Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

"The Netherlands shows us that the breakthrough of the far-right is not a fatality and that European progressives are gaining momentum," Macron tweeted.

Les Pays-Bas nous montrent que la percée de l'extrême droite n'est pas une fatalité et que les progressistes européens montent en puissance. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 16, 2017

​The Dutch election was watched closely by France and Germany where far-right parties have been rising in opinion polls ahead of general elections on pledges to curb immigration and exit the European Union.

The French will go to the polls in April and May. Former Socialist and now centrist Macron is the favorite to win but is trailed by far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen.