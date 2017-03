MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Italian ANSA news agency, Naples finance police held a raid and detain 69 people on suspicion of links with the Casalesi clan of Camorra, as well as of corruption and bid rigging.

Pasquale Sommese, a regional councilor from the Campania region, Enrico De Cristofaro, the mayor of the town of Aversa, as well as former mayors of Pompei and San Giorgio a Cremano towns were among the detained, the news outlet added.

The agency added that police accuses the detained people of "very serious irregularities" regarding the public contracts and tenders held in different parts of Campania.