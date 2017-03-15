Russia Interested in Stable, Independent, Dynamically Developing Armenia - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia is interested in stable, independent and dynamically developing Armenia.

"Russia is truly interested in stable, independent and dynamically developing Armenia. The relations between our countries are genuinely friendly and allied," Putin said after holding talks with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Moscow, stressing the talks were constructive and practical.

© AFP 2017/ KAREN MINASYAN Russia, Armenia Create Joint Group of Forces to Ensure Security in the Caucasus

According to Putin, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on international and regional agenda. Putin said that both countries sought to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

"An intensive political dialogue is being endorsed, the governments actively interact, the foreign ministries and security councils maintain regular contacts, close collaborative work of sectoral ministries has been established," Putin said.

Putin highlighted that the negotiations with the participation of heads of ministries and departments as well as business representatives also took place, during which the status and prospects of development of multifaceted Russian-Armenian interaction were reviewed in detail.

On April 3, Russia and Armenia will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.