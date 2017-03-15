Swedish Prosecutors to Decide on Further Probe Into Assange Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – After Ecuador submitted the report on the interview with Assange, which took place at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in November, Swedish prosecutors sent it for translation and have the major part of it to date, the press service said in a statement, adding that the rest of the translation would be completed soon.

"The prosecutors will now analyse the report and will thereafter decide what further investigative measures may be taken. For confidentiality reasons, the prosecutors cannot provide information on which investigative measures they intend to conduct, nor when they will take place," the statement noted.

© AP Photo/ Sang Tan Time Is Running Out for WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange in Ecuadorian Embassy

The statement also stressed that Assange’s Swedish lawyers had received the translation from the prosecutors.

Assange has been living in the embassy since 2012, after he was accused of alleged sexual assault in Sweden in 2010, which Assange refutes. In November 2016, Swedish prosecutors questioned Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London over the case. Besides, Assange is wanted for leaking thousands of top-secret military documents in the United States.