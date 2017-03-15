Polish Parliament’s Group Demands Explanation on Deletion of Tu-154 Crash Report

© Sputnik/ Oleg Mineev Poland Dissatisfied With Russian Reply to Note on Kaczynski Plane Crash

WARSAW (Sputnik) — According to Marcin Kierwinski, the head of the parliament's group created by the Civil Platform opposition party, one of the first decisions on investigation of the Tu-154 crash made by the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) after coming to power in 2015 was deleting the report of the Polish commission from open sources and now the only available document is the report of the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC).

"The sub-commission called by [Defense Minister] Antoni Macierewicz does not work with Polish documents as they are 'deleted.' Did somebody say that the only official document at the national and international levels was the Russian document? In whose interests is Macierewicz acting?" Kierwinski said, as quoted by the PAP news agency.

On April 10, 2010, a Polish jet carrying Kaczynski, his wife and officials crashed amid heavy fog as it attempted to land at an airfield near Russia's Smolensk. All 96 people on board died in the crash. The IAC said that the flight crew’s decision not to reroute the plane to an alternative aerodrome had led to the crash.

In February 2016, the Polish Defense Ministry said that Warsaw would restart its investigation into the crash from the very beginning.