16:10 GMT +314 March 2017
    Riot police make a line during riots in the Georgian Black Sea port of Batumi, early Sunday, March 12, 2017.

    Georgian Prime Minister Calls Batumi Riots 'Planned Provocation'

    © AP Photo/ Seyran Baroyan
    Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili on Tuesday designated last week’s riots in the city of Batumi in southern Georgia as a provocation to damage the state.

    Riot police advance towards protesters during riots in the Georgian Black Sea port of Batumi, early Sunday, March 12, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Seyran Baroyan
    Georgian PM Arrives in Batumi Following Overnight Anti-Police Riots
    TBILISI (Sputnik) — On Saturday, riots broke out after individuals protesting the recent appointment of Malkhaz Batiashvili as patrol police chief were incited by a man's disagreement over a parking fine, furthering suspicion of improper law enforcement. Demanding Batiashvili’s dismissal, the rioters damaged residential infrastructure, shops, and street lighting, as well as several cars, including police vehicles.

    "No one will get away with this severe planned provocation," Kvirikashvili said during the government session, and expressed his gratitude to the law enforcement agencies and police that had managed to stop the riots.

    According to the Georgian Internal Affairs Ministry, 40 riot participants were detained and seven of them arrested. The administrative office of the Public Defender of Georgia said that more than 70 individuals were detained as part of the riots.

    The situation in Batumi is settled for the moment.

