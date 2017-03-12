Turkish Family Minister Flies Back to Turkey After Netherlands Deportation

The minister has boarded a private jet provided by Youth and Sports Minister Akif Cagatay Kilic, who had visited several events in Germany, the Anadolu news agency reported.
Kaya decided to travel to the Netherlands after the Dutch authorities refused to let Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu land over security concerns. The foreign minister had also planned to hold a Turkish expat rally at the Turkish embassy in the run up to the constitutional referendum. The incident followed rally bans in several other European countries.
Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change that would increase the president's powers. Despite the Turkish leadership's efforts a number of pre-voting rallies were canceled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
