12 March 2017
    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum

    UK Gov't Must Make Plans in Case No Brexit Deal Happens - Senior Lawmaker

    Chairman of parliamentary foreign affairs select committee Crispin Blunt claims that the government of the United Kingdom should be well prepared for the possibility that no Brexit deal will be reached.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The government of the United Kingdom should be well prepared for the possibility that no Brexit deal will be reached, chairman of parliamentary foreign affairs select committee Crispin Blunt said.

    “The possibility of ‘no deal’ is real enough to require the government to plan how to deal with it. But there is no evidence to indicate that this is receiving the consideration it deserves or that serious contingency planning is under way. The government has repeatedly said that it will walk away from a ‘bad’ final deal. That makes preparing for ‘no deal’ all the more essential," Blunt said as quoted by the Guardian newspaper Saturday.

    He stressed that the government's failure to plan would be comparable to "an act of gross negligence" committed by the previous government in not being able plan for a leave vote.

    In January, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said while delivering her keynote speech that the United Kingdom would prefer having no deal with the European Union on Brexit rather than a bad deal.

    Earlier on Saturday, media reported that there was a "80 to 90 percent chance" that the House of Lords would pass the Brexit bill by midnight on Monday, allowing the prime minister to trigger the Article 50 as soon as Tuesday.

    The United Kingdom held a referendum last June and decided to leave the European Union.

