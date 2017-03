BERLIN (Sputnik) — A suspect in an axe attack at Dusseldorf's main railway station was admitted to a psychiatric hospital, a representative of local prosecutor’s office said Friday, citing a decision of the court.

A suspected attacker, a 36-year man from Kosovo, is believed to had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, according to earlier German media reports.

As a result of the attack, which took place late on Thursday, ten people were injured. Four of them were said to have serious head injuries but none of the victims were in a life-threatening condition.