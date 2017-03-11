Merkel Confirms EU Leaders to Discuss Brexit at Extraordinary Summit

© Photo: Pixabay European Leaders Plan Response to Brexit Notice Within 48 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, 28 EU leaders gathered in Brussels for a two-day European Council meeting, with UK Prime Minister Theresa May leaving the talks on the same day.

"We all know that this [UK] letter on triggering Article 50 will come in March … We are no longer surprised, it was announced, we shall then have an extraordinary summit at the beginning of April. Will it come next week – then this will be on April 6, will it come later – we have to find a date for a meeting after April 6," Merkel said at the press conference.

According to the EU Article 50, the member-state have to notify the European Council of its intention to leave the bloc, then the negotiations on withdrawal conditions shall start.

The UK government plans to start the Brexit process before the end of March. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has stated that her government will follow a so-called "hard Brexit" approach, not seeking access to the EU single market and prioritizing migration controls.