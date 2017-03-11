Register
01:29 GMT +311 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Brexit

    European Leaders Plan Response to Brexit Notice Within 48 Hours

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7002

    It has been 260 days since the British electorate shocked the world by voting to leave the European Union. When Britain’s formal notification of exit from the 28-member bloc finally arrives, the EU has announced that they will be ready with a response in less than 48 hours.

    "We are well prepared for the whole procedure," Donald Tusk, the controversial former prime minister of Poland, now serving his second term as chairman of the EU, said on Friday. 

    Tusk’s bid for re-election to the post he has held since 2014 drew opposition from his home country of Poland. Polish Prime Minister Baeta Szydlo accused Tusk of trying to overthrow her government, the Wall Street Journal reported. Tusk was nonetheless reelected by an overwhelming 27-1 vote on Thursday. 

    A journalist poses with a copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    UK House of Lords Set for Further Clash With Downing Street Over Brexit Bill

    After heated exchanges between Szydlo and her EU colleagues on Thursday in which the Polish PM alleged that the EU was governed by "German diktat," one diplomat said, "she was a different person today [Friday]," expressing a "more constructive" attitude. 

    "I have no doubt that we will be ready within 48 hours," the chairman said, noting, that the time frame constituted "a proper time to react." Tusk, 59, is the first leader from Central or Eastern Europe to hold the position, the Journal noted. 

    The UK promised to deliver a formal note by the end of March, at which point the EU will hold a special summit to discuss the divorce with London and chart a new way forward, a conference organized at the wish of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “If the letter comes next week, the special summit will be April 6,” Merkel said at a Friday news conference. 

    Merkel reiterated Tusk’s view that the EU is "fully prepared" and that she and her EU counterparts will wait "with interest."She asserted that the time of the letter’s arrival "is not of such great significance." A recent poll conducted on behalf of German newspaper Bild am Sonntag found that Merkel’s conservatives have a one-percentage-point lead over the Social Democrats roughly seven months until Germany votes on a new chancellor. 

    As part of the response, the EU is expected to develop new guidelines issued by the European Council, in addition to a public letter from Tusk replying to UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s conclusive exit from the EU, an economic union that Britain has never fully been onboard with, as evidenced by the lack of adoption of the euro in favor of the British pound.

    Related:

    MEPs Join Lords Demanding Protection of EU Workers Ahead of Brexit
    European Commission Outlines 5 Scenarios of EU Future Post-Brexit
    London Assembly Warns May Not to Use EU Migrants as Brexit 'Bargaining Chip'
    EU 'Weakened Both Economically and Politically' by Brexit, Faces Uncertainty
    Stockholm, London Agree EU Nationals Should Stay in UK After Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Beata Szydlo, Theresa May, Donald Tusk, Angela Merkel, United Kingdom, Poland, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok