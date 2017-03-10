Poland to Sign EU Rome Declaration Only If Paper Meets Warsaw's Demands - PM

© REUTERS/ Yves Herman EU-Poland Rift Deepens After Tusk Presidency Challenge Collapses

WARSAW (Sputnik)The final declaration of the EU summit in Rome must meet a number of requirements for Poland to agree on it, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said Friday at a press conference in Brussels.

"There is a number of issues that Poland considers important to be included in Roma's declaration, so that we agree to accept it," Szydlo was quoted as saying by TVN 24 channel.

Szydlo pointed out that Poland stood for the unity, reform of the European institutions, closer cooperation between EU member states, as well as for the equivalency of the countries within and outside the euro zone.

"What is the most important and what should be emphasized in the Rome Declaration is the unity of the countries of Europe," she added.

She stressed that declaration would be adopted only after the approval of all EU leaders.

The EU summit will take place in Rome on March 25. The event will be timed to celebration of the 60th anniversary of the conclusion of the Treaty of Rome, the European Union's founding treaty. The summit will become a platform for approval of a declaration on the future of the bloc.

