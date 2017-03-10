Polish Main Opposition Party to Move Motion of No Confidence in Government

© AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski Poland Ready for Constructive Cooperation With Russia

–

WARSAW (Sputnik)The Polish main opposition party Civic Platform will present a motion of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, the party’s head, Grzegorz Schetyna, told reporters Friday.

"Next week the Civic Platform will move a motion of no confidence in the government of Beata Szydlo," Schetyna said.

Schetyna explained that the move would come as a signal that the policy of Szydlo, President Andrzej Duda and chairman of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski "is removing Poland from Europe."

Schetyna added that in early May a demonstration of joint opposition forces would be held in Warsaw.

The news come a day after Donald Tusk, the chairman of Civic Platform, was reelected as the president of the European Council by EU leaders. Poland was the only country that did not support Tusk’s bid and voted against him.

