Working Group Confirms Progress at Reform Program Talks With Greece

EU, Greece Make Progress on Reform Package Under Stability Mechanism

ATHENS (Sputnik) – The sides also agreed on "positive measures" during the late Thursday talks, the source said, adding that the goal is to conclude a technical agreement before the planned March 20 meeting of Eurozone finance ministers.

In 2015, Greece's international creditors signed an agreement with Athens approving a third bailout package worth about 86 billion euros ($91 billion at the current exchange rate) in exchange for austerity reforms, including pension cuts and tax hikes. However, the reform program is still facing difficulties, as its second review has not been finalized yet.

Greece has already received several tranches of financial aid in 2016, but the second evaluation has to be completed successfully before any additional disbursements can be made.