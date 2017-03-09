Register
    Helsinki Police Preparing for Anti-Refugee Protests

    Finnish police are preparing for protests against the asylum seekers camp in central Helsinki.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Finnish police are preparing for protests against the asylum seekers camp in central Helsinki, including the counter-demonstration by right-wing groups, planned for March 11, the city's chief police inspector said Thursday.

    "We will have a larger presence than usual at the site on Saturday," Jari Taponen said as quoted by Yle.

    Two right-wing groups, Suomen Kansallismieliset (the Finnish Nationalists) and neo-Nazi Finnish Resistance Movement (SVL), have reportedly made online announcements of their plans to dismantle the refugee encampment on the Helsinki Railway Square during the planned concert in support for the asylum seekers on Saturday.

    "Police will not intervene in the situation as long as there is no unreasonable disruption to the general order and security,” Taponen noted.

    Police are also said to prepare for the demonstrations of the two other protest groups which have filed official notifications earlier.

    The asylum seekers have been staging protests for more than a month in Helsinki requiring to stop deportations and accusing Finnish authorities of the unjust asylum decision process. The protest initially began in front of the Kiasma Contemporary Art Museum, but was later moved by the police to the Railway Square.

