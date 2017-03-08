Georgian Citizens Allowed to Visit EU Without Visa From March 28

© AFP 2017/ VANO SHLAMOV EU Adopts Regulation on Visa-Free Travel for Georgia

TBILISI (Sputnik) — On February 27, the Council of the European Union adopted the regulation on visa liberalization for Georgia.

"Today, on March 8, the regulation changes were published in the official EU journal … The regulation will take effect after 20 days, meaning that from March 28, the Georgian citizens will be able to make short term visits to the EU countries," the statement read. "We are happy that the efforts of the Georgian government in implementation of reforms yielded results."

Georgia had been striving for visa liberalization with the 28-nation bloc for years. In March 2016, the European Commission issued a proposal to waive visas for the Georgians. The process was delayed by negotiations between the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union on the visa suspension mechanism. The sides reached an accord on the issue in December 2016.