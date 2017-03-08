London Police Arrest Man Over Terror Offense Suspicion - Press Release

"Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have arrested a 30-year-old man at his place of work in west London on Tuesday, 7 March. He was arrested for section 38b of the Terrorism Act 2000 and detained under PACE legislation," the press release read.
Police added that the arrest was a part of a pre-planned operation and was not caused by imminent threat.
The arrest has been followed by a search of a residential address in south London.
The British Security Service MI5 says the level of terrorist threat in the United Kingdom is "severe," one step from the highest tier.
