French Presidential Hopeful Macron Vows to Fight for Women's Right to Abortion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he would never stop defending women's right to have an abortion.

"I will never stop defending the right to abortion," Macron wrote on his Twitter, adding a hashtag referring to the International Women's Day celebrated on March 8.

Je n'aurai de cesse de défendre le droit à l'IVG. #JourneeDesDroitsDesFemmes pic.twitter.com/Nl7XZJ3Zse — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 8, 2017

​The candidate added a link to the image engraved with the initials of his movement En Marche! and saying "We are fighting for the emancipation of women."

In February, French lawmakers passed a law sanctioning websites that try to misleadingly convince women not to terminate pregnancy, an online-related complement to an already existing law penalizing obstruction to abortion.

Abortion is legal in France until the fetus is older than 12 weeks, but abortions in later stages of pregnancy are available under certain conditions and need to be approved by at least two doctors. The abortion and all related tests are fully covered by French social security.