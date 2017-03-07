Decision to Include Gazprom to Opal Pipeline in Line With EU Laws - Sefcovic

© Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko Gas Transit Through Ukraine Sinks Over Expanded Gazprom Access to Opal Pipeline - Naftogaz

HOUSTON (Sputnik) — The decision to expand the access of Russia's energy giant Gazprom to Opal gas pipeline has been taken on the basis of the European legislation following careful consideration of all the aspects of its operation, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said Tuesday.

"We prepared the Opal decision after careful consideration looking into all aspects of the operation of this pipeline,… all the details regarding the European law and once adopted the decision we did it in full conviction that it is in line with the European law," Sefcovic told reporters on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas.

In October 2016, the European Commission expanded Russian energy giant Gazprom's access to the Opal gas pipeline, connecting Europe’s gas transportation network with the Nord Stream pipeline carrying Russian natural gas, by additional 40 percent. However, the European Court of Justice in December suspended the EU approval to give Gazprom more of the pipeline's capacity after an appeal from Poland, claiming that such actions would undermine gas supply security, as well as competition on the EU gas markets.