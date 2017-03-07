Situation With Gas Stocks at Ukraine's Storages Under Control

© RIA Novosti. Alexandr Maksimenko EU Commission Aware of Russian Concern Over Lack of Gas at Ukrainian Storages

HOUSTON (Sputnik) — The situation with stocks of gas at Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities (UGS) is under European Commission's control and Brussels is in constant contact with Kiev over this issue, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said Tuesday.

"We are in permanent contact with the Ukrainian government… and we believe that the situation is and will be under control, but we agreed that we would keep our communication… if there would be any problems or any indications of complicated situation we will be prepared… to send our monitors… to Ukraine and also to Russia to figure out if there is a real problem," Sefcovic told reporters on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas.

On Monday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he had informed Sefcovic about Moscow's concern over small amount of gas at Ukrainian UGS.