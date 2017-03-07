Register
00:26 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    German Flag

    Germany Suspects More Than 900 Jihadists Traveled to Middle East

    © Flickr/ Trine Juel
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3010

    A German magazine is reporting an increase in jihadists traveling from Germany into the Middle East, stoking government fears of domestic terrorism.

    The report, published by the Der Spiegel weekly news magazine, follows a warning from the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, that the western European country is seeing a rise in Islamic extremism. 

    A used suit of a forensic investigator lies on a Christmas tree where a truck ploughed through a crowded Christmas market killing 12 people in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    German Intelligence Held 7 Meetings on Tunisian Amri Before Berlin Truck Attack

    Citing internet contact with extremists and increased media coverage of terror attacks, the agency estimated the current number of jihadists to be around 1,600, a staggering increase from 100 in 2013. BfV receives, according to their statements, "between two and four credible tips about planned terrorist activity in Germany each day."

    The agency also noted that 910 suspected militants made their way to Syria and Iraq, with Der Spiegel noting an uptick, from 800 in 2015. It is believed that some 145 of the alleged extremists have already been killed in the two countries, with more than half of the total reportedly holding German citizenship.

    Berlin believes that many of those that traveled to Iraq and Syria were connected to "hate preachers" based in Germany, like Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah A. Also known as Abu Walaa, the imam is a shadowy figure suspected of being a Daesh recruiter and who some believe was in contact with Anis Amri, the Tunisian refugee responsible for the truck attack on Berlin’s Christmas market that killed 12 and injured 49. 

    German police (File)
    © AP Photo/ Matthias Rietschel
    Germany to Boost Security Amid Terror Threat to Control Opposition - AfD

    Agency head Hans-Georg Maassen remarked that roughly 570 of those 1,600 jihadists were capable of carrying out terrorist actions, and are therefore classified as "dangerous."

    The rise in terrorist attacks has led to a swelling of far-right, anti-immigrant, anti-Islamic organizations like Alternative for Germany (AfD), compelling German chancellor Angela Merkel to counter growing anti-immigrant sentiment in the country.

    During a February security conference in Munich, Merkel laid responsibility at the feet of Muslim clerics and religious scholars, encouraging them to educate non-Muslims about Islam so people can differentiate the mainstream of the faith from the militant fringe.

    "I expect from religious authorities of Islam to find strong language in order to delineate peaceful Islam from terrorism committed in the name of Islam," she said, according to Al Jazeera, remarking that this is the only way to  convince people that it is not Islam that is the source of terrorism, but a “falsely-understood” Islam.

    Related:

    Merkel Lashes Out At Erdogan Over Comparing Germany's Rally Bans With Nazism
    Germany Must Stop Denying Structural Racism After UN Experts’ Findings - NGO
    Germany's Foreign Worker Rejections Doubled to 27,000 in 2016
    Turkey Accuses Germany of Aiding Its Enemies
    Ankara Slams Germany for Blocking Turkish Justice Minister Gaggenau Speech
    Tags:
    terrorism concerns, Terrorism, Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz (BfV), Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    Valentina Tereshkova, Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    A New Low
    A New Low
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok