Some 5,000 People Take Part in Annual Feminist Demonstration in Warsaw

WARSAW (Sputnik) — The march started at 2 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) near the Palace of Culture and Science in the city center. The participants held national and EU flags and banners that read "my body is my choice," "who and why decides for women?" among others.

This year's theme was abuse of power and "reproductive exploitation," which drew attention to Polish government's aspirations to tighten abortion legislation.

"We are protesting against all kinds of abuse: institutional, systematic, economic, physical, sexual, mental, symbolic, against inaction and passivity where help and support are needed," the rally organizers said.

​A counter-protest of the ProLife movement was also held along the route of the march. The activists rallied against abortions and held banners depicting aborted fetuses.

In late September, the Polish parliament voted to consider a controversial government bill to completely outlaw abortions in the country. The anti-abortion bill made it to parliament after a citizens' initiative, launched by the Stop Abortion group, gathered some 450,000 signatures. The petition called on Polish lawmakers to tighten already strict anti-abortion laws, outlawing terminated pregnancies even in cases of rape or incest.

Poland's current laws restrict abortions to cases of rape or incest-induced pregnancies, as well as in cases of severe health risks posed to the mother or fetus.

About 100,000 people protested against the plans, with the parliament finally rejecting the bill in October. Yet ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) Chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski has stated that the party still aims to pursue its anti-abortion agenda.