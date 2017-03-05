Some 5,000 People Take Part in Annual Feminist Demonstration in Warsaw

This year's theme was abuse of power and "reproductive exploitation," which drew attention to Polish government's aspirations to tighten abortion legislation.
"We are protesting against all kinds of abuse: institutional, systematic, economic, physical, sexual, mental, symbolic, against inaction and passivity where help and support are needed," the rally organizers said.
#Poland #Manifa feminist demo in #Warsaw @krytyka @czleft @thefeministwire @codziennik_femi @alexsakalis @AgaPopeda pic.twitter.com/4VxMn3ao97— Agnieszka Wiśniewska (@WashaAgnes) March 5, 2017
A counter-protest of the ProLife movement was also held along the route of the march. The activists rallied against abortions and held banners depicting aborted fetuses.
Poland's current laws restrict abortions to cases of rape or incest-induced pregnancies, as well as in cases of severe health risks posed to the mother or fetus.
About 100,000 people protested against the plans, with the parliament finally rejecting the bill in October. Yet ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) Chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski has stated that the party still aims to pursue its anti-abortion agenda.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Let them demonstrate, they are going to give us a third time to erase Poland from the map, in the next war. Unless they come to their senses. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Rise of MGTOW mgtow.one Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Women Don’t Understand Why Men Don’t Want Them Anymore mgtow.one Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Feminist White Women Destroying The World mgtow.one
Drain the swamp
MGTOW
MGTOW
MGTOW