MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The DUP got 28 seats, just one seat more than the Sinn Fein party, the Belfast Telegraph newspaper said on Saturday.

The Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) secured 12 seats, the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) won 10 seats, the Alliance Party – 8, the Greens got two seats and the People Before Profit and Traditional Unionist Voice each got one seat. One seat was secured by an independent unionist.

The turnout at the elections was almost 65 percent.

UUP leader Mike Nesbitt said he was going to resign after his party demonstrated poor results.