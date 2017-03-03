Register
03 March 2017
    Sub-saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft, as one of them uses a bucket to remove water from the raft, during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, north of the coastal Libyan city of Sabratha, February 3, 2017

    About 17,000 Migrants Arrived in Europe by Sea in January-February 2017 - IOM

    © REUTERS/ Giorgos Moutafis
    According to International Organization for Migration, over 16,900 migrants arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean Sea in the first two months of 2017.

    Migrants, who were part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, stand on a rescue boat upon arriving at a port in Malaga, southern Spain, December 3, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Jon Nazca
    IOM Records Sharp Decrease in Migrant Arrivals in Europe by Sea in 2017
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Over 16,900 migrants arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean Sea in the first two months of 2017, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday.

    "IOM reports that 16,927 migrants and refugees entered Europe by sea in 2017 through 1 March, about 80 percent arriving in Italy and the rest in Spain and Greece. This compares with 132,743 through the first 60 days of 2016," the press release said.

    According to February 26 data, 16,775 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe by sea, which was a sharp decrease of refugee arrivals compared with the first 57 days of 2016, when 124,986 people entered Europe.

    IOM’s Missing Migrants Project said some 487 people died trying to reach Europe through the first 60 days of 2017, compared with 426 deaths during the same period of time in 2016, with most of the deaths occurred between North Africa and Italy.

    The European Union has experienced a massive refugee influx over recent years. Hundreds of thousands of people have been fleeing violence in the Middle East and North Africa to seek asylum in European Union member states.

    Ok