Register
16:03 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Refugees in Tornio, northwestern Finland (File)

    Rejected Asylum Seekers Grumble in Finland, Resort to Self-Harm, Besiege Sweden

    © AP Photo/ Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (97)
    114812

    In 2015, when the migrant crisis was at its peak, Sweden saw hundreds of asylum seekers streaming over its border with Finland on a daily basis. Today, a reverse trend has manifested itself, as refused asylum seekers are returning to Sweden to try their luck elsewhere in Northern Europe.

    Doll's Head
    © Flickr/ Mason Masteka
    Desperate Refugee Kids' Online 'Suicide Pacts' Startle Sweden
    Swedish Police have expanded their internal immigration controls in the border town of Haparanda to handle the increasing current of asylum seekers who had their applications denied in Finland. Recent figures amount to about 50 people a week.

    "People who have been denied asylum in Finland have chosen to travel back across the border to Sweden. The purpose of these internal immigration controls is to check whether they have legal grounds to stay in the country or if they want to seek asylum," police communications officer Kristina Lantto told Swedish Radio, refusing to comment on the reason that compelled the asylum seekers to travel to Sweden or their nationality.

    Even if these figures are no match for the peak days of 2015, when up to a thousand asylum seekers arrived in the Finnish border town of Tornio from Sweden, Lantto proceeded to crush the asylum seekers' high hopes. According to her, these people will almost certainly be rejected in Sweden as well, having already been denied asylum in Finland. Thereupon, they will be taken into custody by the Migration Board in Gävle pending deportation, Lantto pointed out.

    Migrants, mainly from Syria, prepare to board a train headed for Sweden, at Padborg station in southern Denmark September 10, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Claus Fisker
    War Criminals, Terrorists Slipping by Overloaded Swedish Migration Board
    Recently, the rise in denials issued by Finnish immigration authorities was reported to have caused a rise in self-harm attempts among rejected asylum seekers, which are becoming "somewhat commonplace." In the fall of 2016, Finland began implementing so-called "forced returns." So far, 300 reception center inmates have received such decisions, and more are to follow.

    In 2016, Finnish reception centers experienced 58 suicide attempts by asylum seekers, with already 10 cases this year, prompting Pekka Nuutinen of the Finnish Migration Board (Migri) to describe the atmosphere at reception centers as "rather bleak." Last week, two unrelated cases of asylum seekers jumping out of the window were reported, Finish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    The influx of asylum seekers prompted a "re-evaluation of criteria" for granting asylum and humanitarian protection, which was in effect a toughening of the rules. Iraqis, Afghans and Somalis thus faced stringent rules as their applications were rejected.

    A refugee looks through a window in the sleeping facilities at the arrival centre for refugees near the town on Kirkenes in northern Norway close to the border with Russia on November 11, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Migrants to Put Norwegian Welfare Under Stress, Outnumber Norwegians Soon
    In the face of future rejections, asylum seekers from Iraq and Afghanistan have been arranging lasting protests against Finland's tough immigration policy, citing "significant flaws" in the processing of their applications.

    Incidentally, they were backed by Finnish academic circles, which earlier this week presented a petition signed by a number of educators. In their statement, the authors slammed Migri's harsh rhetoric and "inhumane" treatment of refused asylum seekers and urged them not to overlook the humanitarian aspects.

    Migri Director General Jaana Vuorio defended her agency and denied that asylum application rejections issued by the service were unfair, assuring that her staff is competent, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    In 2015, some 32,000 people applied for asylum in Finland, of which a great share arrived via northern Sweden. For comparison's sake, 55,472 children were born in Finland that year, according to Statistics Finland. Incidentally, this constituted a nearly ten-fold increase on the 3,651 applications received in 2014. In 2016, the corresponding figure was 5,657.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (97)

    Related:

    Tables Turned: Emigration From Sweden Eclipses 19th Century Mass Exodus to US
    Jinxed! Migrant Riots Break Out in Sweden After 'Fake News' Row With Trump
    Swedish Library Outlaws Factual Book on Migration, Offers Hitler's Mein Kampf
    Sweden Stakes on Menial Jobs, Berry-Picking to Keep Migrants Busy
    Swedish Population Swells to Ten Million, With a Little Help From Migrants
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Sweden, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok