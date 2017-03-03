Fillon Wants to Discuss With Russia Lifting Food Embargo If Elected President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On February 28, Fillon’s campaign team published the candidate’s strategy showing that Fillon supports lifting anti-Russia sanctions that negatively affect French and European farmers as part of his plan to boost the French agricultural sector.

The Russian food embargo was imposed on the European Union in response to the EU sanctions, introduced amid the crisis in Ukraine.

"I want to negotiate with Russia the issue of lifting the embargo, which ruins our agriculture," Fillon said Thursday in the French city of Nimes.

Fillon is one of the top candidates, likely to win 2017 presidential elections. Thursday's OpinionWay poll’s results show that Fillon is expected to gain 21 percent of votes in the first round of the presidential elections, scheduled for April 23, and 60 percent — in the run-off elections if he stands against far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen.

Besides, Fillon is the first candidate who managed to surpass the threshold of 500 signatures of support from elected representatives, necessary to run for French president, the country's Constitutional Council said Wednesday.