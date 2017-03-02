French Presidential Race Passions: Police Raid Candidate Fillon’s Home in Paris

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The raid of the couple’s home in the seventh arrondissement of Paris was conducted on Thursday’s morning following the launch of extensive probe into the case by the French financial prosecutor's office (PNF) on February 24, the Le Parisien newspaper reported.
The Republicans' nominee said Wednesday he was not guilty of fraudulently employing people close to him or embezzling and confirmed that he was summoned for an interview with investigating magistrate on March 15, adding that the timing of the probe was meant to obstruct his presidential campaign.
The center-right candidate has repeatedly denied all accusations and pledged to continue fighting. Though his popularity significantly dropped due to the scandal, Fillon refused to withdraw from the presidential race.
The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, with the run-off set for May 7.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete French democracy in reality!!! Why every corrupted police branch is most active always before elections in Western Europe?
OP.