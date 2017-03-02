Register
06:40 GMT +302 March 2017
    Soldiers from the British 7th Armoured Brigade who have returned from service on operations in Iraq march past Big Ben in London (File)

    UK MPs Call on Government to Engage With Russia on Tackling Terrorism

    UK authorities should be engaged in a constructive dialogue with Russia in the sphere of countering terrorism in order to improve bilateral relations and to initiate discussions on vexed issues, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the UK House of Commons said in a report released on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The report stated that despite a strain in relations, Moscow and London have "a shared interest in combatting Islamist terrorism and extremism" and should work out methods to defeat it.

    "The Government and its agencies should be having a regular dialogue with their Russian counterparts about the causes of Islamist extremist violence and the potential strategies to address it. This shared objective could be utilised to open constructive dialogue with Russia in the area of common shared security and anti-terrorism," the report dubbed "The United Kingdom’s relations with Russia" said.

    The committee added that dialogue with Moscow "should be used to improve relations, better understand Russian foreign policy and initiate discussion on freedom of expression, the rule of law and human rights, and the ongoing issues in Crimea and eastern Ukraine."

    The issue of fighting against terrorism became pressing in recent years against the backdrop of recent activities in the Middle East, when terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as Nusra Front, both outlawed in many countries, including Russia, occupied vast territories in such countries as Syria and Iraq. The international community, including Russia and the United Kingdom, has been struggling to eradicate the terrorists.

    A press release accompanying the Thursday Foreign Affairs Committee report stressed that "it is shortsighted not to engage with Russia – however uncomfortable such conversations might be" in the current environment.

    The report itself stressed that even though exchanged with Russia might be uncomfortable, interaction with Russia is preferable to a lack thereof.

    Ok