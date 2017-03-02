Hungry for New Loan: Ukraine Expects to Sign Memo on Cooperation With IMF Soon

IMF approved a four-year program of financial aid to Ukraine in March 2015, which stipulates provision of a $17.5-billion loan to revive the country's economy and implementation of economic reforms. Kiev had already received three tranches totaling $7.7 billion and expects to get $5.4 billion in 2017. In September 2016, the executive board of the IMF agreed to provide the new $1-billion tranche of financial aid.
Earlier in the day, NBU Council member Vasyl Furman said that Ukraine expected to get a new loan from IMF in March.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Prove that IMF is a POLITICAL BANK run by Washington like WB. I wouldn't pay ANYTHING for them Let U.S E.U pay that garbage that WILL be lost soon , once they default.
cast235
Pensions been cut, and what not.
The LIES are already exposed. The WE SELL ALL ABROAD FOR MORE CASH, I know with Uncle Sam cash
TAX PAYERS in U.S are been lied all along with FAKE NEWS.
Fake news of Russian aggression. Ukraine would last a few hours, and IF at war, while passing the unload x amount ONLY in Ukraine and keep heading to the war zone.
And when Russia have 50 bombers ready.. PORKY, keep the UMBRELLA .
There be bombs and missiles 24/7 non stop!!! PAC 3? Israel?
Israel armaments and tech comes from Russia NOT NATO.
EVEN the tank protection. Why is that?
I should say? Oh well. First JAO, Jewish Autonomous Oblast!! Is a Russian state dedicated to JEWS.
Is more than TWICE present Israel and probably adding occupied and making a on state solution is still way bigger.
When the WORLD REJECTED the JEWS ONLY one nation was welcoming them. RUSSIA>
Today is no different.
That was reason one. U.S just want to BUY THEM.
But ONLY one been there like for about 1 thousand plus years.
Next industries. BIG partnerships with Russia.
Next U.N, but Russia is still strict over int rules and regulations. Nothing wrong but the PLANET is against Israel occupations etc.
ONLY U.S is trying to play BRAVADO on a lost cause. It could TRIGGER a reaction and TRUMP will ask, what went wrong? YOU FIRED!!!
Escape goat after escape goat. This will happen IF the planet decides to play BLOCKADE, and BOYCOTT ALL made in U.S or coming from it.
They already chipping Israel with boycotts.
This shouldn't be. And is worrisome to Jews worldwide. I get worried thinking about consequences.
Many will pay a high price.
AND IF U.S thinks REMOTELY that it can WIN, best step down while the going is good.