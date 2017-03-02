Register
02 March 2017
    A general view shows Bohdana Hmelnickoho street, one of largest streets of Kiev

    Hungry for New Loan: Ukraine Expects to Sign Memo on Cooperation With IMF Soon

    © AFP 2016/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    Europe
    211113

    The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) hopes that a memorandum of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be signed in the coming days, the NBU press service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — The announcement refutes media reports that emerged earlier in the day and saying that IMF and Ukraine had already signed the memorandum of cooperation.

    "NBU does not confirm the signing of the memorandum, but we expect that it may occur in the coming days," the press service said.

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin (C), Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) and Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski attend a news briefing in Kiev, Ukraine, March 1, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko
    Bad Neighbors? UK, Polish Foreign Secs on 'Everything Is Rosy' Visit to Ukraine
    IMF approved a four-year program of financial aid to Ukraine in March 2015, which stipulates provision of a $17.5-billion loan to revive the country's economy and implementation of economic reforms. Kiev had already received three tranches totaling $7.7 billion and expects to get $5.4 billion in 2017. In September 2016, the executive board of the IMF agreed to provide the new $1-billion tranche of financial aid.

    Earlier in the day, NBU Council member Vasyl Furman said that Ukraine expected to get a new loan from IMF in March.

    loan, International Monetary Fund, Ukraine
      avatar
      cast235
      Prove that IMF is a POLITICAL BANK run by Washington like WB. I wouldn't pay ANYTHING for them Let U.S E.U pay that garbage that WILL be lost soon , once they default.
      Pensions been cut, and what not.

      The LIES are already exposed. The WE SELL ALL ABROAD FOR MORE CASH, I know with Uncle Sam cash
      TAX PAYERS in U.S are been lied all along with FAKE NEWS.
      Fake news of Russian aggression. Ukraine would last a few hours, and IF at war, while passing the unload x amount ONLY in Ukraine and keep heading to the war zone.
      And when Russia have 50 bombers ready.. PORKY, keep the UMBRELLA .
      There be bombs and missiles 24/7 non stop!!! PAC 3? Israel?
      Israel armaments and tech comes from Russia NOT NATO.
      EVEN the tank protection. Why is that?
      I should say? Oh well. First JAO, Jewish Autonomous Oblast!! Is a Russian state dedicated to JEWS.
      Is more than TWICE present Israel and probably adding occupied and making a on state solution is still way bigger.
      When the WORLD REJECTED the JEWS ONLY one nation was welcoming them. RUSSIA>
      Today is no different.
      That was reason one. U.S just want to BUY THEM.
      But ONLY one been there like for about 1 thousand plus years.

      Next industries. BIG partnerships with Russia.

      Next U.N, but Russia is still strict over int rules and regulations. Nothing wrong but the PLANET is against Israel occupations etc.
      ONLY U.S is trying to play BRAVADO on a lost cause. It could TRIGGER a reaction and TRUMP will ask, what went wrong? YOU FIRED!!!
      Escape goat after escape goat. This will happen IF the planet decides to play BLOCKADE, and BOYCOTT ALL made in U.S or coming from it.
      They already chipping Israel with boycotts.

      This shouldn't be. And is worrisome to Jews worldwide. I get worried thinking about consequences.
      Many will pay a high price.
      AND IF U.S thinks REMOTELY that it can WIN, best step down while the going is good.
