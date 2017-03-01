Merkel Praises Work of European Council President Tusk - Government Spokesman

© AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert Poland Seeks To Undermine EU President Tusk’s Reelection

BERLIN (Sputnik)German Chancellor Angela Merkel appreciates the work European Council President Donald Tusk is doing, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday.

Seibert's statenebt comes as the issue of Tusk's re-election as the council head is expected to be discussed at the EU summit in March.

"I can say that the chancellor still appreciates the work of the President of the European Council," Seibert told reporters, adding that he could not further comment on the issue as it would be discussed at the upcoming summit.

The European Council elects its president by a qualified majority. In early February, Tusk, whose current term as the president ends in May, said he would like to continue his work as the council chief.

