PARIS (Sputnik)French President Francois Hollande demanded a mobilization of all means of protection against possible cyberattacks ahead of presidential and legislative elections, the Elysee Palace said Wednesday.

"The president demanded the mobilization of all necessary resources available to the state so that no malicious actions would interfere with the campaign and the vote," the Elysee said in a statement.

Hollande ordered to submit measures on the protection against cyberattacks before the upcoming elections on February 15.

