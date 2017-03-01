EU Commission President to Present White Paper on Bloc's Post-Brexit Future Wed.

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Politico news outlet, Juncker is expected to speak at the European Parliament in the afternoon on March 1 and reveal details of his plans.

In the White Paper, Juncker will reportedly set forth a number of different ways of EU development after the United Kingdom leaves the bloc for the leaders of the member states to determine the most favorable one by the end of the year.

The options to be revealed by the European Commission head are said to range from a concept of a full-fledged federalist European Union to a "two-speed" Europe implying enhanced integration between the member states. Another option provides for Europe that acts like a free trade zone only, according to the outlet.

The White Paper was prepared by Juncker in anticipation for the EU Summit in Rome on March 25. The event will mark the 60th anniversary of the signature of the Treaties of Rome, which laid the foundations for the European Union.

