Register
13:59 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Belarus–Poland border

    Poland Repeatedly Denying Access to Asylum Seekers at Border

    © Photo: Beentree
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21532

    Balkans and Eastern Europe researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW) Lydia Gall stated that Poland denied access to almost all asylum seekers from Belarus and returned them to the border.

    Migrants disembark from the Italian Navy vessel Grecale in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy May 7, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Antonio Parrinello
    ‘Foresight is Not Islamophobia’: Poland Explains Away Refugee Fiasco
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Poland has been denying access to almost all asylum seekers coming to the country at the Belarusian-Polish border and sending them back to Belarus, a human rights watchdog said in statement Wednesday.

    "Poland is putting people in danger by denying them access to its asylum process and returning them to Belarus, where they can’t get protection," Balkans and Eastern Europe researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW) Lydia Gall was quoted as saying in an HRW statement.

    The European Commission should tackle the issue and make sure that asylum seekers’ rights are respected, Gall noted.

    "The Commission should press Warsaw to halt summary returns to Belarus and ensure that all asylum seekers approaching Poland’s border can lodge their claims and have them decided in a fair way," Gall said.

    Since 2016, many asylum seekers from Tajikistan, Georgia and the Russian Chechen Republic have tried to apply for asylum in Poland, with up to 300 people coming each day in summer and up to 80 a day in winter, the HRW said. Polish border officials are said to have denied entry into the country to them.

    People take part in a demonstration in support of migrants holding up placards saying 'Refugees welcome' in front of the Mikolaj Kopernik's statue in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Poland Currently Unable to Accept Migrants
    The Polish Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights reported in November 2016 that asylum seekers were summarily denied access to Poland at the Terespol border station.

    Under Polish law, considering and deciding on applications for asylum is not within the competence of the Border Guard Services. Moreover, their actions violate the right to asylum under the European Union Charter of Fundamental Rights, the watchdog said.

    In February, Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak introduced draft amendments to the law on the protection for foreigners. They are aimed at accelerating asylum procedures and summary removals of applications made at the border.

    Related:

    Poland Currently Unable to Accept Migrants
    Poland Receives One Mln Ukrainian Migrants - Prime Minister
    ‘Foresight is Not Islamophobia’: Poland Explains Away Refugee Fiasco
    Poland Against Forcible Refugee Relocations, Detention Camps – Official
    Tags:
    refugees, Human Rights Watch, Lydia Gall, Belarus, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok