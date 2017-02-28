Le Pen Remains Leader of 1st Round of French Election Despite Losing 0.5% - Poll

Le Pen is projected to lose to Macron in the second round, with 28 percent to 62 percent.
The poll was conducted between February 24 and 28 among 1,398 registered voters.
The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.
Earlier in the day, a European Union committee voted to remove French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's parliamentary immunity after she had been charged with "publishing violent images" on her Twitter account of graphic images of terrorists beheading prisoners, one of whom was a US journalist.
