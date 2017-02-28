Register
    Do You Speak English? Language Test to Dismiss 33,000 London Taxi Drivers

    The introduction of compulsory examination in written English skills for cab drivers may deprive 33,000 taxi drivers of working license.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The latest initiative of the Transport for London (TfL) implies forcing private-hire taxi drivers to take exam in written English and requires them to meet the B1 level to hold the license.

    Yellow cab by Jose Miguel S. Flickr.
    © Flickr/ Jose Miguel S
    NYC Taxi Drivers Strike Over Trump's Immigration Bans
    The lawyers for Uber told the High Court during the TfL’s examination introduction that launching the initiative would leave 33,000 people, or 28 percent of drivers presently possessing a license for their work, unemployed, according to The Guardian newspaper.

    Uber argues that the examination in reading and writing skills is beyond the requirement, however, the company supports the drivers being asked to show proficiency in spoken English skills.

    The TfL originally intended to bring about the rules on English examination since October 1, 2016, however, Uber took the TfL to court and derailed its plans. In the follow-up, the TfL announced a new plan to introduce compulsory examination for all taxi drivers who will attempt to obtain or renew license from April 1, 2017.

      Angus Gallagher
      If a taxi driver has an accident and his passengers are bleeding to death it might help if he could make a simple phone call- in English, to the emergency services. Or do the responders need to go out and find an Albanian translator first?
      In Russia, such a driver would need to take a language test AND a test of Russian history. Try winging about it there.
      More pro-EU codswollop from Sputnik's hard left pariah writers. Uber drivers of the world unite, now is it? Stupid prats.
