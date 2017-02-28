Berlin Police Conduct Massive Raid Against Banned Islamist Organization

© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch About 1,700 Police Officers to Ensure Security in Berlin During New Year

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Berlin police announced Tuesday that 460 of its officers are currently conducting a large-scale raid against Fussilet 33 on Tuesday, after the organization has been recognized as extremist and banned by the Berlin authorities.

"After the Fussilet 33 organization was officially banned we are currently conducting searches in 24 objects in Berlin with the help of 460 policemen," the Berlin police said on Twitter.

Fussilet 33 is an organization, which had a mosque in Berlin that was frequently attended by Islamists. One such attendant was Anis Amri, the terrorist, who was responsible for killing 12 people after ramming a truck into the crowd at a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

The discussions on whether to shut down the mosque, which had been ongoing since 2015, finally ended on Tuesday when Berlin authorities issued the ban.

