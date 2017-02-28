German Interior Ministry Should ‘Get Active’ to Better Protect Refugees

"It is a warning to the German interior minister to finally get more active," Amnesty International’s German office chief Markus Beeko said in a statement on Monday.
Beeko said it was "incomprehensible and unacceptable" that people looking for help in Germany had to fend for themselves. He urged German authorities to work out a "German-wide concept to protect refugee accommodations."
Official figures showed 280,000 asylum seekers came to Germany in 2016, only a third of the 890,000 arrivals it saw a year before. But the ministry has been struggling to clear a backlog of applications from 2015 amid security concerns over a string of attacks by immigrants.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yeah, right. Dream your dream and have others pick up the tab. The world doesn't work that way and you are about to find out. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So what would this guy say if 2 million Germans "migrated" into south africa last year, demanding that the south african state house and feed them for all time to come. In gratitude thousand Germans assemble on new years for mass public rapings.
Hagbard Celine
Hagbard Celine
What would Mr. Beeko say about that ?
And that exposes him as what he is, a complete fool or worse yet a racist. Anyway, he can get stuffed.