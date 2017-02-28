Register
28 February 2017
    German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere gives a press conference on September 13, 2016 in Berlin

    German Interior Ministry Should ‘Get Active’ to Better Protect Refugees

    Europe
    German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere needs to be more proactive in ending far-right attacks on refugees and their housing in Germany, an influential rights advocacy group said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Germany registered more than 3,500 assaults last year, or almost ten attacks a day, the Interior Ministry estimates, according to local media. They left 560 people injured, including 43 children.

    "It is a warning to the German interior minister to finally get more active," Amnesty International’s German office chief Markus Beeko said in a statement on Monday.

    Beeko said it was "incomprehensible and unacceptable" that people looking for help in Germany had to fend for themselves. He urged German authorities to work out a "German-wide concept to protect refugee accommodations."

    Official figures showed 280,000 asylum seekers came to Germany in 2016, only a third of the 890,000 arrivals it saw a year before. But the ministry has been struggling to clear a backlog of applications from 2015 amid security concerns over a string of attacks by immigrants.

    Tags:
    attacks, refugees, Thomas de Maiziere, Germany
      Hagbard Celine
      Yeah, right. Dream your dream and have others pick up the tab. The world doesn't work that way and you are about to find out.
    • Reply
      Hagbard Celine
      So what would this guy say if 2 million Germans "migrated" into south africa last year, demanding that the south african state house and feed them for all time to come. In gratitude thousand Germans assemble on new years for mass public rapings.

      What would Mr. Beeko say about that ?

      And that exposes him as what he is, a complete fool or worse yet a racist. Anyway, he can get stuffed.
