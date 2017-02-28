German Interior Ministry Should ‘Get Active’ to Better Protect Refugees

© AP Photo/ ANGELIKA WARMUTH/dpa Germany Refuses to Comment on Reports of Espionage on Foreign Journalists

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Germany registered more than 3,500 assaults last year, or almost ten attacks a day, the Interior Ministry estimates, according to local media. They left 560 people injured, including 43 children.

"It is a warning to the German interior minister to finally get more active," Amnesty International’s German office chief Markus Beeko said in a statement on Monday.

Beeko said it was "incomprehensible and unacceptable" that people looking for help in Germany had to fend for themselves. He urged German authorities to work out a "German-wide concept to protect refugee accommodations."

Official figures showed 280,000 asylum seekers came to Germany in 2016, only a third of the 890,000 arrivals it saw a year before. But the ministry has been struggling to clear a backlog of applications from 2015 amid security concerns over a string of attacks by immigrants.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!