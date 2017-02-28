Ex-UK PM Says Gov't Misleading Brits Over Brexit With 'Over-Optimistic' Vision

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Major added that Britain could grow "far more dependent" on the United States after exiting the European Union.

"I have watched with growing concern as the British people have been led to expect a future that seems to be unreal and over-optimistic … Obstacles are brushed aside as of no consequence, whilst opportunities are inflated beyond any reasonable expectation of delivery," Major said, as quoted by the BBC broadcaster.

On February 8, a YouGov poll showed that over 30 percent of the UK nationals attached more importance to the role the United Kingdom played in relations with the European Union in comparison to the EU significance for their state. According to the same poll, the majority of Britons, or 51 percent, expects the United Kingdom and the European Union to be equal partners during the talks on the terms of Brexit.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty, thus starting the negotiations on the issue of leaving the European Union in March.