French Leader Hollande Wants Successor to Boost Number of Policemen, Gendarmes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of police officers and gendarmes will be increased by 9,000 according to Hollande’s five-year plan covering the period from 2013 to late 2017, according to local media reports.

"If we want our state to be adequately staffed with police and gendarmerie, it will be necessary … to open as many [as 9,000 positions] in the next five years," Hollande said, as quoted by Le Parisien newspaper, adding that almost 9,000 posts had been already created since 2013.

© AFP 2016/ Joel Saget Le Pen Boosts Victory Chances in 1st Round of French Presidential Elections

Fresh Opinionway poll’s results show that far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen is most likely to win the first round of the presidential elections, scheduled for April 23, with 26 percentage points. However, she is expected to be defeated in the run-off election, set for May 7, no matter whether her rival will be independent candidate Emmanuel Macron or The Republicans' nominee Francois Fillon. Fillon and Macron are likely to receive 58 and 62 percent of vote in the second round, correspondingly, if stand against Le Pen.

French presidential elections are due to take place in two rounds on April 23 and May 7.