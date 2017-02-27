MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It warned those who lived near the coast to protect their property and stay away from the sea.

"In the context of high tides, … the rise of the sea level and strong waves carry a risk of submersion of low or vulnerable areas of the Atlantic coastline," the agency said.

According to the agency, strong wind and waves are due to depression circulating past the British Isles.

There are seven districts on alert, including Chante-Maritime, Finistere, Gironde, Landes, Loire-Atlantique, Pyrenees-Atlantiques and Vendee.

The flooding could take place early on Tuesday, according to the weather agency.