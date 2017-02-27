Register
14:58 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Georgia's dancers perform during celebrations for the signing of an association agreement with the EU in Tbilisi on June 27, 2014

    EU Adopts Regulation on Visa-Free Travel for Georgia

    © AFP 2016/ VANO SHLAMOV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    29202

    EU adopted on Monday a regulation on visa liberalization for Georgia, the council said in a press release.

    Georgia flag. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Imedashvily
    Russia Not Ruling Out Implementation of Visa-Free Regime With Georgia - FM
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The Council of the European Union adopted on Monday a regulation on visa liberalization for Georgia allowing for traveling to the European Union for a period of 90 days in any 180-day period, the council said in a press release.

    "On 27 February 2017, the Council adopted a regulation on visa liberalisation for Georgians travelling to the EU for a period of stay of 90 days in any 180-day period," the press release read.

    The regulation will be published in the EU Official Journal and will enter into force 20 days later.

    Georgia has been striving for visa liberalization with the 28-nation bloc for years. In March 2016, the European Commission issued a proposal to waive visas for the Georgians. The process was delayed by negotiations between the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union on the visa suspension mechanism. The sides reached an accord on the issue in December 2016.

    Related:

    Georgian PM Thanks EU Parliament Approval of Visa Waiver for Georgia
    EU Parliament Approves Visa Waivers for Georgia
    Date of EU Final Approval of Visa-Free Regime With Georgia Yet Undefined
    EU Parliament Committee Approves Vise-Free Regime With Georgia
    Tags:
    liberation, visa-free regime, Council of the European Union, EU, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      MORE Russian FEET DRAGGING. While E.U advance into Georgia, Ukraine, CIS, EEU and Russia is sponsoring , and allowing the regime changers to make cash in Russia.
      It's like allowing the THIEVES that RAPED the family and stole all the jewel;s to partake at the family BBQ.. HOW QUAINT!
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Georgia should had been in EEU long ago and CSTO. THAT'S why CIA, MI , MOSSAD etc, trained Georgians using a USEFUL IDIOT, to attack civilians and Russian peace keepers.

      They also used IDIOTS with lies for the color revolutions and Gorbachev and Yeltsin as useful idiots.
      Perhaps is time Georgia Russia re unite too. Would end the Abkhazia , S Ossetia issue FAST..
      Why Russia doesn't use the one roof policy? A special Union so all can walk, live, stay anywhere they want inside CIS/EEU.. Georgia MAY LOVE it.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok