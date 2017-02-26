Italy Deports Berlin Truck Attacker Associate

© AFP 2016/ Andreas SOLARO Italian Police Discover Prisoner's Ties to Islamic Terrorists

ROME (Sputnik) — Italy has deported two Tunisian nationals suspected of religious extremism as well as links to last year's Berlin Christmas market truck attacker, the country's Interior Ministry said.

"Two people have been extradited today over security concerns. The number of religious extremists expelled with escort up to the border has thus reached 147 since January 2015, 15 of these were expelled in 2017," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

One of the Tunisians was a 44-year old who was found among those contacted by Berlin ramming attacker Anis Amri, also a Tunisian. The man has been sent home on board a ship leaving from Palermo and headed for North Africa, according to the statement.

Amri rammed a truck into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin on December 19, 2016, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others. The 24-year-old was shot dead a few days later by police in Milan, Italy.

The second deported Tunisian was a known Islamic State (Daesh) supporter and was said to have plans to travel to Syria.