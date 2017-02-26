Brussels Concert Hall Evacuated Over Bomb Threat - Reports

Police are in the building and searching for explosive substances, according to the publication.
The evacuation started after police were alerted about overheard comments on a possible explosion by someone near the venue.
"The pair [of bystanders] immediately called us. We quickly evacuated the place," a police representative said.
The venue was due to host a concert by French singer Jain late on Saturday.
Belgium has become one of Europe's most terror-prone countries over recent years amid a wave of terrorist attacks across the continent. The country's security services have been investigating several cases related to last year’s terror attacks in Paris and this spring's Brussels bombings, as well as foiled terror plots in the country.
