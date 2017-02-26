Register
    Policemen block a road, near the scene of a police raid in the Molenbeek-Saint-Jean district in Brussels, on March 18, 2016, as part of the investigation into the Paris November attacks.

    Brussels Concert Hall Evacuated Over Bomb Threat - Reports

    110412

    One of Belgium's main concert halls has been evacuated as a result of a bomb threat, local media said.

    Police officers stand next to the wanted notice of terrorist Salah Abdeslam (L) and Mohamed Abrini on December 3, 2015 at the Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France, outside Paris.
    France Charges Brussels Bombing Suspect Over Paris Terror Attacks
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Ancienne Belgique concert hall in the historic center of Brussels has been evacuated and cordoned off by the police, the Gazet Van Antwerpen newspaper reported on Saturday.

    Police are in the building and searching for explosive substances, according to the publication.

    The evacuation started after police were alerted about overheard comments on a possible explosion by someone near the venue.

    "The pair [of bystanders] immediately called us. We quickly evacuated the place," a police representative said.

    The venue was due to host a concert by French singer Jain late on Saturday.

    Belgium has become one of Europe's most terror-prone countries over recent years amid a wave of terrorist attacks across the continent. The country's security services have been investigating several cases related to last year’s terror attacks in Paris and this spring's Brussels bombings, as well as foiled terror plots in the country.

      Zoanthropy
      Brussels the EU's head-office,
      a fractured misfit, tiny country, plagued with corruption, drugs, prostitution & illegals.
      Good Luck with flushing out the riff-raff.
