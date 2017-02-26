Brussels Concert Hall Evacuated Over Bomb Threat - Reports

© AFP 2016/ Kenzo Tribouillard France Charges Brussels Bombing Suspect Over Paris Terror Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Ancienne Belgique concert hall in the historic center of Brussels has been evacuated and cordoned off by the police, the Gazet Van Antwerpen newspaper reported on Saturday.

Police are in the building and searching for explosive substances, according to the publication.

The evacuation started after police were alerted about overheard comments on a possible explosion by someone near the venue.

"The pair [of bystanders] immediately called us. We quickly evacuated the place," a police representative said.

The venue was due to host a concert by French singer Jain late on Saturday.

Belgium has become one of Europe's most terror-prone countries over recent years amid a wave of terrorist attacks across the continent. The country's security services have been investigating several cases related to last year’s terror attacks in Paris and this spring's Brussels bombings, as well as foiled terror plots in the country.