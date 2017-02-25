One Victim in Germany's Heidelberg Ramming Attack Dies

A man died in hospital after a driver had rammed into a crowd earlier in German town of Heidelberg. A 73-year-old victim of an accident died after being seriously injured, police and prosecutors stated.
Two other victims, a 32-year old Austrian and a 29-year old Bosnian woman, have been treated and released from hospital.
On Saturday, a driver rammed into pedestrians in the German city of Heidelberg, injuring several people. The suspect, armed with a knife, left the car and went toward the Bergheimer street, where he was identified by a police unit. The suspect was wounded and detained and is currently being treated in hospital. Police have not confirmed the attack being a terrorist act.
The police also reported that the driver who rammed into a crowd was a 35-year-old German national.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Frau Merkel will pour a wine, eat her dinner and go to sleep in her warm soft cosy bed. Frau Merkel tomorrow will continue on the same path of open borders and planning her re-election for September. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Damn migrants attacking again and German authorities are being told not to make this look like a terrorist attack. The German people are not stupid ! They can see what's going on ! Merkel is responsible for this mess ! She needs to be voted out and exiled to North Korea..... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete death by dangerous driving ?
and a sad mother, father sister brother, husband or wife, will be grief stricken tonight, crying, won't be able to sleep or eat due to the pain in their heart, they have lost a beloved member of their family, and tomorrow they prepare for a funeral, very sad news.
The mad East German scientist needs to be removed, pronto...
