One Victim in Germany's Heidelberg Ramming Attack Dies

A man died in hospital after a driver had rammed into a crowd earlier in German town of Heidelberg. A 73-year-old victim of an accident died after being seriously injured, police and prosecutors stated.

Two other victims, a 32-year old Austrian and a 29-year old Bosnian woman, have been treated and released from hospital.

On Saturday, a driver rammed into pedestrians in the German city of Heidelberg, injuring several people. The suspect, armed with a knife, left the car and went toward the Bergheimer street, where he was identified by a police unit. The suspect was wounded and detained and is currently being treated in hospital. Police have not confirmed the attack being a terrorist act.

The police also reported that the driver who rammed into a crowd was a 35-year-old German national.