01:03 GMT +326 February 2017
    Police vehicle and ambulance stand in front of a business building in Heidelberg, western Germany, where a man ploughed into pedestrians

    One Victim in Germany's Heidelberg Ramming Attack Dies

    © AFP 2016/ R. Priebe / dpa
    341115

    A man died in hospital after a driver had rammed into a crowd earlier in Heidelberg.

    A man died in hospital after a driver had rammed into a crowd earlier in German town of Heidelberg. A 73-year-old victim of an accident died after being seriously injured, police and prosecutors stated.

    Two other victims, a 32-year old Austrian and a 29-year old Bosnian woman, have been treated and released from hospital.

    On Saturday, a driver rammed into pedestrians in the German city of Heidelberg, injuring several people. The suspect, armed with a knife, left the car and went toward the Bergheimer street, where he was identified by a police unit. The suspect was wounded and detained and is currently being treated in hospital. Police have not confirmed the attack being a terrorist act.

    The police also reported that the driver who rammed into a crowd was a 35-year-old German national.

    Tags:
    Heidelberg, Germany
      Zoanthropy
      Frau Merkel will pour a wine, eat her dinner and go to sleep in her warm soft cosy bed. Frau Merkel tomorrow will continue on the same path of open borders and planning her re-election for September.

      and a sad mother, father sister brother, husband or wife, will be grief stricken tonight, crying, won't be able to sleep or eat due to the pain in their heart, they have lost a beloved member of their family, and tomorrow they prepare for a funeral, very sad news.

      The mad East German scientist needs to be removed, pronto...
      Adrienne Adonis
      Damn migrants attacking again and German authorities are being told not to make this look like a terrorist attack. The German people are not stupid ! They can see what's going on ! Merkel is responsible for this mess ! She needs to be voted out and exiled to North Korea.....
      ViTran
      death by dangerous driving ?
