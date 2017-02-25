Register
25 February 2017
    Reflection of the EU flag in a window of a building in Brussels.

    'The Fish Rots From the Head?' Not Only Brussels Responsible for EU Crisis

    Europe
    The European Union needs radical structural reforms as its unity is being threatened by populist movements, weak management in Brussels and nationalist ambitions of certain member states, Austrian Die Presse newspaper wrote.

    According to the newspaper, the management team in Brussels is not ready to carry out reforms, with all decisions being made by the "old generation."

    "There is a lack of political will to carry out reforms; everything is being decided by a caste of old friends, which, among others, includes the president of the commission. Where is the young generation, which could electrify and attract young citizens in the member states who play the most important role?" the newspaper asked.

    At the same time, the inefficiency of the current leadership is not the only factor that may lead to the EU's collapse. Member states play a key part in the instability of the Union as well, the article said.

    "The fish rots from the head, the famous saying goes, but in the EU, by contrast, the process has been started by many European capitals," the newspaper wrote.

    Journalists take Poland to Court
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel
    Poland Dismisses 'Groundless' EU Threats Over Constitution Crisis
    According to the author, the EU's unity is under threat, in particular because of such EU states as Hungary and Poland. These and other countries put their national interests ahead of European ones and are concerned with what is beneficial for them, both from an economic and political point of view.

    The newspaper suggests that these problems could be resolved with structural reforms, namely by dividing the EU into two parts and thus creating a Europe of "two different speeds."

    "One of the options would be to carry out radical structural changes and create a Europe of two speeds through a reform process. On the one hand, there will be those who are fond of the club and strive for a deeper integration. On the other, those who do not want to join the process will stay in the EU as its members, but with fewer rights and obligations," the article said.

    People queue for free food at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 11, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Marko Djurica
    Amnesty Slams EU Leaders for 'Hypocritical' Failures over Migrant Crisis
    According to the author, this plan could help to create a new European Union. The idea may seem hard to implement, but in his opinion it is the best option to come out of the ongoing crisis.

    The current situation in the European Union is viewed by many experts as the most serious institutional crisis in the organization's history. According to Russian newspaper Vzglyad, who cited the Eurozone's financial woes, post-Brexit uncertainty and differences among EU members could lead to a protracted political and economic crisis and seriously destabilize "united Europe."

