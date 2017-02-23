Merkel: Germany Stands for High Safety Standards in Belarusian NPP Construction

"Lithuania is a bit concerned with the construction of nuclear power plant in Belarus. We are in favor of compliance with high technical standards. Because it does not matter whether it comes to direct proximity or not, we know from the time of Chernobyl, that NPPs safety is crucial," Merkel said following the meeting with Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis.
Earlier in the day, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said that the Belarusian NPP, being built jointly with Russia, was Moscow's geopolitical project aimed against Vilnius.
In December, Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas said the country would use international institutions such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the European Commission to ensure safety at the plant in case it proved impossible to halt construction.
The plant is a VVER-1200 (NPP-2006) project powered by Russian reactors. The improved VVER (Water-Water Energetic Reactor) complies with the latest safety norms developed following the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in Japan.
