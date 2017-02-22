Le Pen Remains Leader of 1st Round of French Presidential Elections

Le Pen is projected to lose to both of them in the second round, with 60 percent to 40 percent in case of a stand-off with Macron, and 57 percent to 43 percent with Fillon.
The poll was conducted between February 19 and 22 among 1,399 adults.
The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.
Hermes

Why would these 1,399 adults vote for Marine le Pen in the first round but for somebody else in the second?
Hermes
Why would these 1,399 adults vote for Marine le Pen in the first round but for somebody else in the second?