Le Pen Remains Leader of 1st Round of French Presidential Elections

© REUTERS/ Aziz Taher Le Pen Refuses Headscarf, Stirs Controversy in Lebanon Visit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey carried out by Ifop for the iTele broadcaster and Paris Match magazine, both Emmanuel Macron and Francois Fillon have the support of 19 percent in the first round.

Le Pen is projected to lose to both of them in the second round, with 60 percent to 40 percent in case of a stand-off with Macron, and 57 percent to 43 percent with Fillon.

The poll was conducted between February 19 and 22 among 1,399 adults.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.