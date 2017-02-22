Swiss Police Arrest Daesh Suspect During Searches in Country's South

© REUTERS/ Arnd Wiegmann Suspect Tries to Kill Himself After Injuring Two Policemen in Switzerland - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Swiss police officers arrested one person, suspected of having links with the Daesh terrorist group during search operations carried out in southern Ticino canton as part of a criminal investigation by the Office of Attorney General (OAG) and a separate cantonal criminal investigation, the OAG said in a press release on Wednesday.

"As part of these criminal proceedings, the OAG, with the support of the Federal Office of Police fedpol, today conducted searches of several houses in the canton of Ticino. One person was arrested. In addition, a search was made of a house of prayer; no one was arrested during this search," the press release read.

It added that the OAG was conducting criminal proceedings against two men, one with the Turkish citizenship and the other with dual Swiss-Turkish citizenship.

"It is suspected that persons have been recruited for the so-called Daesh or related organisations," the press release said.

Europe has experienced a number of violent terrorist attacks over the last few years, with many of them claimed by the Daesh. In July, a truck driven by an Daesh supporter rammed into a large crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, killing at least 86 people. Last November, the Daesh carried out a series of terrorist attacks across Paris, claiming 130 lives and injuring over 350 people.

