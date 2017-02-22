Register
    The main gate of the former Dachau concentration camp with the sign Arbeit macht frei (work sets you free) is seen in Dachau, near Munich, in this January 25, 2014 file picture.

    Dachau 'Arbeit Macht Frei' Concentration Camp Gate Returns to Memorial

    © REUTERS/ Michael Dalder
    Germany's Dachau concentration camp gate has been brought back to the memorial two years after being stolen.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — The gate, which bears a slogan reading "arbeit macht frei" (work sets you free), was taken back into the camp during a ceremony attended by members of the Bavarian government, International Dachau Committee chair Jean-Michel Thomas and the Dachau memorial administration, the Bayerischer Rundfunk radio broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

    The cast-iron gate was stolen from the entrance to the Dachau memorial compound in 2014 and was traced to Norway in December. The camp administration planned to display the gate at a museum while a replica was installed at the original location.

    US Vice President Mike Pence, center, his wife Karen, second from left, and his daughter Charlotte, left, are lead by Holocaust survivor Abba Naor, second from right, as they visit the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.
    © AP Photo/ Sven Hoppe
    Pence Visits Dachau Camp as Administration Dodges Questions About Anti-Semitism
    The gate's return was made possible by an anonymous tip-off after a 10,000-euros ($10,500) award for any information on the gate's location was announced.

    Dachau, located close to Bavaria's capital Munich, was among the first to function as a detention center for political prisoners in Nazi Germany. The camp later expanded into an entire system across southern Germany and Austria before being liberated by US forces in 1945. The site of the camp now houses a memorial complex.

    The "arbeit macht frei" slogan was used widely to decorate Nazi camps. In 2009, a metal place bearing slogan was stolen from the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

